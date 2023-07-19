Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

'Suite Life' star Dylan Sprouse marries in Budapest

5:20am
Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin.

Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse have married in Hungary.

The 29-year-old model, who was born in Budapest, and the Suite Life on Deck actor, 30, are said to have tied the knot in the Hungarian capital city last weekend, according to local news outlet Bors Online.

Ari Fournier – the girlfriend of Dylan's twin brother Cole Sprouse – was also in Budapest over the weekend.

The model shared pictures on Instagram from her stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Budapest, admitting she experienced the "best hospitality" there.

Fournier also shared snaps of a "family field trip" in the capital with her partner and others.

Sprouse and Palvin confirmed in June that they have been engaged since September, after months of speculation about their relationship status.

He told V magazine: "There’s a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency. Which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent. This article, particularly, is timed up to the release of our engagement announcement, right? But we got engaged now, how many months ago?"

Palvin then confirmed: "We got engaged in September."

The model admitted she didn't have any regrets about delaying the announcement.

She said: "We just want to do it on our time.

"When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, 'Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine…' That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

Despite this, Sprouse admitted he was feeling anxious about their big day.

He said: "I think the definition of marriage is very different for our generation than what it meant for the previous one.

"For me, at least, marriage is a promise of kind of loving you endlessly, and being your partner. I’m nervous about the event. Frankly, it’s about the first dance. I’m nervous about a choreographed dance."

EntertainmentTelevisionNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing nose on videographer

Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing nose on videographer

"The defendant's performances for the past twenty years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics," Manson's lawyer said.

44 mins ago

Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties.

9:49am

Elton John lends support to Kevin Spacey at sexual assault trial

Elton John lends support to Kevin Spacey at sexual assault trial

7:36am

Michael J. Fox thanks wife Tracy Pollan for '35 years of laughter'

Michael J. Fox thanks wife Tracy Pollan for '35 years of laughter'

Mon, Jul 17

How Lisa Marie Presley's weight-loss surgery contributed to her death

How Lisa Marie Presley's weight-loss surgery contributed to her death

Mon, Jul 17

Jock Zonfrillo's widow's emotional confession before MasterChef finale

Jock Zonfrillo's widow's emotional confession before MasterChef finale

Mon, Jul 17

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Pedestrian dies on Auckland's Southern Motorway

Pedestrian dies on Auckland's Southern Motorway

29 mins ago

US soldier facing disciplinary action flees to North Korea

US soldier facing disciplinary action flees to North Korea

44 mins ago

Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing nose on videographer

Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing nose on videographer

59 mins ago

Trump the target of US criminal probe into election fraud claims

Trump the target of US criminal probe into election fraud claims

6:00am

New north Auckland motorway may be at risk of slips weeks after opening

New north Auckland motorway may be at risk of slips weeks after opening

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6