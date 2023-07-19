'Suite Life' star Dylan Sprouse marries in Budapest

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse have married in Hungary.

The 29-year-old model, who was born in Budapest, and the Suite Life on Deck actor, 30, are said to have tied the knot in the Hungarian capital city last weekend, according to local news outlet Bors Online.

Ari Fournier – the girlfriend of Dylan's twin brother Cole Sprouse – was also in Budapest over the weekend.

The model shared pictures on Instagram from her stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Budapest, admitting she experienced the "best hospitality" there.

Fournier also shared snaps of a "family field trip" in the capital with her partner and others.

Sprouse and Palvin confirmed in June that they have been engaged since September, after months of speculation about their relationship status.

He told V magazine: "There’s a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency. Which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent. This article, particularly, is timed up to the release of our engagement announcement, right? But we got engaged now, how many months ago?"

Palvin then confirmed: "We got engaged in September."

The model admitted she didn't have any regrets about delaying the announcement.

She said: "We just want to do it on our time.

"When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, 'Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine…' That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

Despite this, Sprouse admitted he was feeling anxious about their big day.

He said: "I think the definition of marriage is very different for our generation than what it meant for the previous one.

"For me, at least, marriage is a promise of kind of loving you endlessly, and being your partner. I’m nervous about the event. Frankly, it’s about the first dance. I’m nervous about a choreographed dance."