Pedestrian dies on Auckland's Southern Motorway

14 mins ago
The incident happened about 3.35am just south of the Alfriston Rd overbridge.

The incident happened about 3.35am just south of the Alfriston Rd overbridge.

One person has died following an incident involving a truck on Auckland's Southern Motorway early this morning.

The incident happened about 3.35am just south of the Alfriston Rd overbridge.

Police said the pedestrian died at the scene.

The southbound lanes between Hill Rd and Takanini are currently closed, but police said it's anticipated this section of the motorway will be reopened later this morning.

A scene examination has been carried out by the serious crash unit and the commercial vehicle safety team.

An investigation will be carried out into the incident.

