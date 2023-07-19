Emotions run high as man sentenced for partner's fiery murder

Teao Ida Wiki's family grieved in court today as her partner was sentenced for her murder.

Warning: This story contains graphic detail of violent acts.

Poi Tinei poured petrol over Wiki, 53, and set her alight in September last year, killing her.

Justice Mathew Downs sentenced the 51-year-old to life imprisonment for the murder at Auckland High Court today.

At the time of the killing he was on bail and Wiki had a protection order against him.

Tinei faces a minimum of 18 years jail time. He pleaded guilty to the murder in March this year.

Emotional sentencing

Family members filled the public gallery, as Justice Downs began by welcoming everyone to the court.

"I acknowledge that today is going to be very difficult, indeed painful," he said, asking everyone to remain silent and respectful.

Justice Downs said Tinei murdered Wiki on the night of September 18 last year.

He said the pair had been in and on-and-off relationship for about three years.

The pair were fighting that night, and had an argument in the bedroom about midnight.

"You poured petrol over the victim, on the mattress, and around the bedroom. You then set the petrol alight," Justice Downs said. "Your brother heard sounds from your bedroom consistent with thumping and slapping, and the victim crying out.

"You did nothing to help as others tried to help and douse the house fire."

As the house burned and people gathered outside, Tinei did not say the victim was inside, Justice Downs said.

"The victim's body was found inside the home later that day, the victim was in the bathroom, lying face down in the bath tub.

"The victim had soot in her airways, confirming she was alive when you set her alight," Justice Downs said.

A number of whānau members broke into tears in the public gallery as the judge continued.

"Your actions continue to send waves throughout your own family, the victim's family, and the community.

"That shock will endure for years," he said, adding that Tinei had twice before used fire as "an instrument of control" by setting her car alight and threatening to burn her house down in a message.

On the other hand, Tinei had entered a "reasonably prompt" guilty plea, Justice Downs acknowledged.

'He murdered a sister, a mother, and a grandmother' - whānau

A number of Wiki's family members, who called the victim "Lumpy", addressed the packed courtroom this morning.

"Lumpy is gone," one of Wiki's sisters said. "Lumpy died in horrendous circumstances that no human should have to go through.

"I am tormented at the thought of what she endured.

"Burning her body was the final insult, it meant we could never see her sweet smiling face. Our lives will never be the same."

She said the family had cremated another sister who died due to illness three months prior.

"He treated my sister as if she was nothing, and burnt her as if she was rubbish," she said. Tinei stared straight ahead.

"[Tinei] murdered a sister, a mother, and a grandmother," she said. "We can never forgive him for what he has done."

A second sister said the thought of Wiki's burnt body "made her sick to the bone".

"My life has been shattered, forever turned upside down, because of [Tinei's] monstrous actions," she said.

Where to get help for domestic violence. (Source: 1News)

"My grief is all consuming and not a single day has passed without tears or heartbreak.

"Her smile, her laughter, the sound of her voice are memories that I will hold dear."

A third sister said it "disgusts" her that Tinei was the last person to see Wiki alive.

"My heart is broken into a million pieces," she said. "I watched her children stroke her coffin, calling 'mummy'."

"I sit at her grave every day, hoping one day, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"He is a selfish coward who deserves nothing because he is nothing."

Another of the sisters said she was traumatised by the nature of Wiki's death. She had to pause to clear tears from her glasses.

"I am angry and I am bitter," she said, mourning that she wasn't able to hug or kiss her sister goodbye.

The victim's older brother told the court through tears that he wished he could turn back time.

"I dream about my baby sister. It's only one dream, it's the same dream over and over again," he said.

"I see her in this dress, but it's just a skeleton. I wasn't scared of her or anything, I've had his dream about 11 times now.

"I want quickly to ask her, to talk to her before she changes, and then I wake up. We never got to see her face in the coffin.

"I always go to tangis, I see the face of the person, I say goodbye properly, the way it is meant to be.

"But the way he did it, I couldn't say a proper goodbye to my baby sister," Wiki's brother said.

The Crown had sought a life sentence with a minimum prison sentence of 18-and-a-half years.

The defence lawyer did not contest a sentence of life imprisonment, but he asked for a minimum term of 17 years or less.

"While [Tinei's] murder of the victim was not premeditated, it would be wrong to describe it as out of the blue," Justice Downs concluded.

He ended by acknowledging both families and wishing them well "despite the awful circumstances in which we find ourselves".