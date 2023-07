A 7-year-old boy has died after being struck by a golf cart being driven by his 3-year-old brother in Florida yesterday.

The younger boy had been approaching a curve along Orange River Boulevard, in Fort Myers, when the front of the vehicle hit the older child, who had been standing in the front yard, CNN reports.

The older boy was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The 3-year-old was not injured in the collision.