Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

'What is a Māori elite?' - Artist challenges anti-co-governance tour

By Ethan Oneroa
9 mins ago

As Julian Batchelor’s stop co-governance roadshow continues across the country, an Ōtaki-based Māori artist is hoping to spark a respectful debate over what Bachelor defines as an ‘elite Māori.’

The Hori, also known as Hohepa Thompson, is hoping he can actively engage in discussions at anti-co-governance meetings, the latest being held in Kāpiti tonight.

Speaking to Te Karere on the issue, Thompson said that what Batchelor says during his meetings are dangerous, sending misinformed messages to followers.

"His kōrero and what he’s saying only comes from a very Pākeha construct that there are [elitist’s] people that are better… we don’t think like that."

Māori have previously been barred from such events after ‘volatile’ protests against denigrating statements that were made by Batchelor towards Māori.

Thompson says he’s genuinely there to listen to Batchelor, as well as concerns from the crowd on the issue of co-governance.

"Kāpiti doesn’t have a very good reputation for their relationships with Māori.

"I actually wanna go there, listen, and if given the chance, I want to ask him that question… I want to actually hear what he has to say for himself," he said.

By Ethan Oneroa, Moana Makapelu Lee

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Embattled Labour MP Michael Wood referred to Privileges Committee

Embattled Labour MP Michael Wood referred to Privileges Committee

He told media it "wasn't a great feeling" to return as a backbencher but accepted his ministerial resignation was appropriate.

44 mins ago

4:33

KiwiSaver bond payment policy could drive up rental costs - Greens

KiwiSaver bond payment policy could drive up rental costs - Greens

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said some renters were still waiting for a few hundreds dollars to be returned five years on.

3:23pm

Govt announces youth justice facilities to get tougher rules

Govt announces youth justice facilities to get tougher rules

2:48pm

5:09

MPs react to nail-biter poll result: 'Worst couple of months in our term'

MPs react to nail-biter poll result: 'Worst couple of months in our term'

12:12pm

2:08

Poll: National, ACT maintain wafer-thin advantage

Poll: National, ACT maintain wafer-thin advantage

8:01am

2:08

Poll: Slim majority of voters want capital gains tax on rentals

Poll: Slim majority of voters want capital gains tax on rentals

8:30pm

3:02

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

'What is a Māori elite?' - Artist challenges anti-co-governance tour

2:41

'What is a Māori elite?' - Artist challenges anti-co-governance tour

12 mins ago

Kāinga Ora blasted for trying to change Wellington's housing rules

Kāinga Ora blasted for trying to change Wellington's housing rules

26 mins ago

1-year-old fatally shot by 3-year-old sibling in US gun accident

1-year-old fatally shot by 3-year-old sibling in US gun accident

36 mins ago

Breakers sign new 'fan favourite' with NBA experience

Breakers sign new 'fan favourite' with NBA experience

44 mins ago

Embattled Labour MP Michael Wood referred to Privileges Committee

4:33

Embattled Labour MP Michael Wood referred to Privileges Committee

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6