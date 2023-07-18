'What is a Māori elite?' - Artist challenges anti-co-governance tour

As Julian Batchelor’s stop co-governance roadshow continues across the country, an Ōtaki-based Māori artist is hoping to spark a respectful debate over what Bachelor defines as an ‘elite Māori.’

The Hori, also known as Hohepa Thompson, is hoping he can actively engage in discussions at anti-co-governance meetings, the latest being held in Kāpiti tonight.

Speaking to Te Karere on the issue, Thompson said that what Batchelor says during his meetings are dangerous, sending misinformed messages to followers.

"His kōrero and what he’s saying only comes from a very Pākeha construct that there are [elitist’s] people that are better… we don’t think like that."

Māori have previously been barred from such events after ‘volatile’ protests against denigrating statements that were made by Batchelor towards Māori.

Thompson says he’s genuinely there to listen to Batchelor, as well as concerns from the crowd on the issue of co-governance.

"Kāpiti doesn’t have a very good reputation for their relationships with Māori.

"I actually wanna go there, listen, and if given the chance, I want to ask him that question… I want to actually hear what he has to say for himself," he said.