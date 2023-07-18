Watch: Kiwi wins bronze after Paralympic champ falls at finish

Kiwi sprinter Mitch Joynt has claimed a dramatic bronze medal at the para athletics world championships in the men's T64 200m final.

On the final day of competition at the nine-day event, Joynt broke the Oceania record with a time of 23.32 seconds and found himself on the podium after a heartbreaking finish to the race.

Paralympic champion Sherman Guity of Costa Rica was locked in a tight fight with Italy's Maxcel Amo Manu for the gold as they came down the straight but the former tripped and fell just metres from the finish line.

Guity laid on his back a metre from the finish watching other runners go past, including Joynt, who snared the final place on the podium.

Sherman Guity falls in the men's T64 200m final. (Source: Getty)

Joynt's triumph is the culmination of years of training while juggling a truck driving job that starts at 4am daily.

"A few weeks ago I started to believe more seriously (I could win a medal) and I had a good chance," Joynt said.

"I was ranked somewhere in the middle of the field, but to actually win bronze is pretty surreal.

"I came into Paris this year with quite a lot of confidence having had the best season of my life. I strung a lot of good races together, so to end it with a medal at World Championships and win myself a slot, and more or less guarantee a spot for Paris (Paralympics) next year, is huge - it is what we work for."

Joynt's medal was New Zealand's ninth in Paris, giving the team their best haul at a world para athletics championships since 2002.

Along with the impressive tally which was led by gold medals to shot putter Lisa Adams and sprinter Danielle Aitchison, the seven-strong New Zealand team set or equalled two championship records and posted six Oceania records.

Team leader Raylene Bates said expectations were exceeded.

"I'm absolutely overwhelmed not just by the performances and the results but the way but the way the athletes conducted themselves as a team," she said.

"It has been amazing, our most successful campaign for 21 years. To get nine medals from seven athletes is truly astounding and every single athlete has made the top eight. I'm thrilled for the programme, the athletes and their coaches."