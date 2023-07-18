'Very lucky to be alive': Man found after being lost for 10 days

A man is "very lucky to be alive" after being lost for 10 days in the Tasman District's Baton Valley.

Police say he had been without food for a week and although lost for 10 days hadn't been reported missing.

A search was launched yesterday morning after a member of the public found an abandoned tent at Ellis River, along with a bicycle and other items.

He was found about 5pm yesterday about 3km from the end of Baton Valley Rd.

The man is now recovering in Nelson Hospital after being helped out by searchers as a helicopter couldn't be sent in due to low cloud.

"At this stage we believe the man had been lost for 10 days, but had not been reported missing," Nelson Bays Search and Rescue Sergeant Jonny Evans said.

"He is very lucky to be alive and I'd like to thank the member of the public who initially reported finding the tent and other items, as well as those who got in touch with us when we appealed for information about the tent on social media.

"This situation shows the importance of getting in touch with police when you see something that you think doesn't seem quite right.

"The information provided by the public enabled us to get a search up and running — I have no doubt we would be dealing with a very different situation if this had not been reported to police when it was."