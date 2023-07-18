New Zealand
1News

'Very lucky to be alive': Man found after being lost for 10 days

40 mins ago
A person out tramping.

A person out tramping. (Source: Getty)

A man is "very lucky to be alive" after being lost for 10 days in the Tasman District's Baton Valley.

Police say he had been without food for a week and although lost for 10 days hadn't been reported missing.

A search was launched yesterday morning after a member of the public found an abandoned tent at Ellis River, along with a bicycle and other items.

He was found about 5pm yesterday about 3km from the end of Baton Valley Rd.

The man is now recovering in Nelson Hospital after being helped out by searchers as a helicopter couldn't be sent in due to low cloud.

"At this stage we believe the man had been lost for 10 days, but had not been reported missing," Nelson Bays Search and Rescue Sergeant Jonny Evans said.

"He is very lucky to be alive and I'd like to thank the member of the public who initially reported finding the tent and other items, as well as those who got in touch with us when we appealed for information about the tent on social media.

"This situation shows the importance of getting in touch with police when you see something that you think doesn't seem quite right.

"The information provided by the public enabled us to get a search up and running — I have no doubt we would be dealing with a very different situation if this had not been reported to police when it was."

New ZealandTasman

SHARE ME

More Stories

Te reo org on shoestring budget fundraising with Matariki calendar

Te reo org on shoestring budget fundraising with Matariki calendar

Te Ataarangi ki Te Tauihu o Te Waka ā Maui receives little government funding, so it's using Matariki to keep the mahi going.

7:27pm

1:59

Mixed views as deadline nears for feedback on Sounds roads rebuild

Mixed views as deadline nears for feedback on Sounds roads rebuild

With the prospect of higher rates for Marlborough homeowners, there’s no straight forward answer for fixing the broken Sounds network.

Mon, Jul 10

Failed insect breeding delays wasp biocontrol programme

Failed insect breeding delays wasp biocontrol programme

Thu, Jun 22

Marlborough Sounds road repairs will cost $160m, take years

Marlborough Sounds road repairs will cost $160m, take years

Fri, Jun 16

4:17

Waimea Dam starts filling after cost blowout, delays

Waimea Dam starts filling after cost blowout, delays

Tue, May 30

2:13

Calls for dogs to be kept on leash after penguin attacks in Tasman

Calls for dogs to be kept on leash after penguin attacks in Tasman

Fri, May 26

2:10

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Aucklander hits up Tower HQ over flood repair limbo

9:19

Aucklander hits up Tower HQ over flood repair limbo

20 mins ago

Possible space vehicle link to mystery object on remote Aus beach

1:25

Possible space vehicle link to mystery object on remote Aus beach

40 mins ago

'Very lucky to be alive': Man found after being lost for 10 days

'Very lucky to be alive': Man found after being lost for 10 days

57 mins ago

Italian commentators face sanctions for racist, sexual remarks

Italian commentators face sanctions for racist, sexual remarks

8:15am

Boy, 10, thrown from carnival ride at Illinois community festival

Boy, 10, thrown from carnival ride at Illinois community festival

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6