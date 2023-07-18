Third man arrested in Whakatāne murder probe

A third man has been arrested over the alleged murder of Claude Takao, whose body was found down a Whakatāne bank last month.

Takao, 47, was found dead down a bank on Thursday, June 1.

Police said a 34-year-old man is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today on charges of aggravated robbery, murder and two charges of kidnapping.

Today's arrest means five people are now before the courts in relation to kidnapping, robbery and murder.

"Police want to assure people that anyone who had a part in or assisted those involved in the murder, kidnapping, or robbery of Mr Takao will be held to account," a police spokesperson said.

"This is an active homicide investigation and we continue to appeal for information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.