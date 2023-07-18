New Zealand
Pickled onions recalled as they may contain glass

7:22pm
Countdown's Woolworths brand Pickled Onions.

Countdown's Woolworths brand Pickled Onions. (Source: Ministry for Primary Industries)

Countdown's Woolworths brand Pickled Onions have been recalled due to the possible presence of glass.

The product, imported from India, is sold in 500g glass jars, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

The onions are sold at Countdown, SuperValue and FreshChoice stores across the country.

The affected product has Best Before dates marked 23/11/2024, 24/11/2024 and 25/11/2024.

MPI says pickled onions from the impacted batches "should not be consumed".

"There have been no reports of associated injury, however if you have consumed this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice."

