Former All Black Kieran Read opens up about challenges in sport

36 mins ago

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read has opened up about his struggles with impostor syndrome as he throws his support behind the Voices of Hope campaign.

The campaign aims to shine a spotlight on mental health in the world of sport by uncovering the challenges that exist for sportspeople.

As one of the most capped players in the history of the All Blacks, even Read has experienced some obstacles to overcome.

"Whether it was impostor syndrome or something in a similar vein, maybe not those words, but I didn't come from a recognised rugby school so I had to work extra hard to make the teams I did make as I wasn't naturally given the opportunities," Read told Seven Sharp.

"I think I took that through with me when I made the Crusaders and the All Blacks and to be honest I felt it helped me and kept me really driven.

"So in some ways as long as it doesn't overcome you I think it can push you in a good direction."

Read also explained why he has chosen to speak out on Voices of Hope.

"Now I am at that point in my career where I can give back and hopefully offer some hope to others."

His biggest advice to budding sportspeople is to be authentic and always have something to focus on outside of sport.

Check out his full interview with Hilary and Jeremy in the video above.

