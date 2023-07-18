First-generation Apple iPhone sells for $300k at auction

A first-generation Apple iPhone has fetched more than $300,000 at auction in the US.

The phone had a starting cost of US$499 (NZ$788.40) for the 4GB model and US$599 for 8GBs when it was first released in 2007.

The 4GB model, still in its original packaging, was sold for $190,372.80 (NZ$300,812.80) yesterday after 28 bids, Louisiana auction house LCG Auctions said.

Bidding for the collectible started at US$10,000 ($15,799.65), CBS News reports.

"The original 4GB model is considered a 'Holy Grail' amongst iPhone collectors," LGC Auctions wrote in its listing.

The original iPhone was discontinued two months after its launch due to low sales.

It comes after another 2007 edition iPhone was sold for US$63,356 (NZ$100,084) in February.