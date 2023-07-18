New Zealand
Fiordland recreational fishing rules to get major overhaul

By Jared McCulloch, 1News Reporter
18 mins ago
Fishing file image (Source: istock.com)

Fiordland's recreational fishing rules are about to get a major overhaul – the biggest in nearly two decades.

From this coming summer season, oyster and scallop fisheries will close. There will also be a new reduced daily species and bag limit for many fin and shellfish within the fiords, and a new Fishing Line at the entrance to each fiord to encourage activity on the outer coast instead.

There will be no changes to recreational rock lobster regulations.

It follows calls for tougher rules in Fiordland National Park last August, with advocates arguing the environment was being threatened by overfishing.

Once known as the Sound of Silence, Doubtful Sound is one fiord that has become a lot nosier in recent decades due to the influx of visitors – amateur fishing and charter boats in particular.

Now those calls have been heard by the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, Rachel Brooking, following a lengthy public consultation period in a bid to make Fiordland fisheries sustainable.

The Fiordland Marine Guardians (FMG) have been leading the charge and had provided advice and recommendations to both central and local government to manage the marine area following the 2022 review.

"The changes will help support sustainability of fishers resources within this treasured marine area," the chairwoman of the environmental organisation, Rebecca McLeod, said.

"These changes to the fishing rules are in response to growing concerns about the sustainability of key species like blue cod/rawaru, pāua and groper/hāpuku."

The FMG's gained feedback showing "strong support' for further rule changes to avoid increased fishing pressures, particularly in the fiord entrances.

"We are optimistic that these changes will ensure future generations can enjoy the same fishing experience that we have been privileged to have in the past," McLeod said.

But more regulations could be on the way.

The FMG's now asking for more feedback on two further proposals, including a limit on the total number of fish and shellfish taken per vessel; restrictions on bulk harvesting; and methods such as cod potting and longlining.

Public consultation opens today, and will close on August 28.

