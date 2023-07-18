Entertainment
Actress Lindsay Lohan gives birth to first child

Lindsay Lohan has given birth to a boy.

Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child.

The Mean Girls actress, 37, has welcomed a boy with her 36-year-old husband Bader Shammas, it has been confirmed.

Lohan revealed she was expecting in March.

Her spokesperson said: "The family is over the moon in love."

Lohan's baby was born in Dubai, where the couple lives.

The couple have named their son Luai — an Arabic name meaning "shield" or "protector".

Ahead of his arrival, Lohan posted an image online of a baby onesie bearing the message "coming soon", adding on her Instagram at the time: "We are blessed and excited."

Among her famous pals to congratulate her over the news was actress Amanda Seyfried, 37, who said in the comments section of the post it was "wonderful news".

Paris Hilton, 42, who recently became a mum, added: "Congratulations love! So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club!"

Lohan earlier told Interview magazine about her family plans: "I want to have kids," adding she had talked to Bader about whether they should keep living in Dubai once they became parents.

She added: "It's so safe there, and the schools are great. It's so detached from everything that I'm used to… it's nice to have a separate world that's my own."

The actress and Bader went public with their romance in February 2020 and in November that year the financier proposed, with Lohan later showing off her engagement ring in a series of Instagram selfies.

She captioned the photos: "My love. My life. My family. My future. #love."

The couple secretly married in April 2022, but Lohan waited until last July to confirm they had wed.

