1-year-old fatally shot by 3-year-old sibling in US gun accident

A one-year-old was fatally shot by her three-year-old sibling in a San Diego gun accident.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting in the 1100 block of S. Stagecoach Lane around 7.30am on Monday morning (local time) according to news agency Fox5.

Authorities said when deputies arrived at the address it was discovered a three-year-old got hold of an unsecured gun and a one-year-old girl was found with a head injury.

The infant was taken to hospital but didn't survive her injury.

"The Sheriff’s Department extends our sympathies to the family and those affected by this death. Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death," Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

Investigations as to how the accident occurred are ongoing.