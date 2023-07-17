Three brothers charged after alleged Aus wedding brawl

Three brothers have been charged after an alleged brawl at a wedding party in Sydney over the weekend.

Nine News said riot police attended the scene at the Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park hotel.

Brothers Richard Bou-Elias, Khalil and Khalid, also known as Michael Rudd and Kane Mallis, were "going at it" inside the venue before the fight escalated out onto the street.

As the men tried to leave the hotel, they allegedly attacked police and resisted arrest.

All three were arrested and the police officer was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

"He certainly received some injuries to his face but he's OK," NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said.

Richard is accused of assaulting the officer and also causing actual bodily harm.

The other two brothers have been charged with assaulting police without causing actual bodily harm.

Michael and Kane were still wearing their suits on release after being granted bail to appear in court again on July 24, 9News reported. Richard didn't apply for bail.