Person run over after interrupting Auckland burglary

A person was left with a broken ankle after being run over by their own vehicle during a robbery in Auckland's Greenhithe last night.

Police say the occupants of a Shelter Drive property returned home about 7.30pm to find two people inside.

The victims vehicle was stolen during the incident and as the offenders fled, they ran over one of the occupants.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison, Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch, said the victim suffered a broken ankle.

The vehicle was later found abandoned nearby and was towed for forensic examination.

"Police are following positive lines of inquiry and are working to identify and locate those involved and hold them to account," Harrison said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.