Human remains found in forest identified as missing man

Human remains found in a Bay of Plenty forest have been positively identified as belonging to a man missing from the Taupō area since last December.

Lofty Maki, 63, of Murupara was reported missing on December 9, 2022.

Extensive searches were carried out but officers were unable to locate him.

In April this year, human remains were located by hunters in Bay of Plenty's Kaingaroa Forest.

"DNA testing involving Mr Maki’s close relatives took three months to return a result, finally establishing that the deceased person was Mr Maki," police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police offer their condolences to Maki’s whānau."

The case has been referred to the coroner.