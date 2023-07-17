New Zealand
1News

Human remains found in forest identified as missing man

4:37pm
Lofty Maki.

Lofty Maki. (Source: NZ Police)

Human remains found in a Bay of Plenty forest have been positively identified as belonging to a man missing from the Taupō area since last December.

Lofty Maki, 63, of Murupara was reported missing on December 9, 2022.

Extensive searches were carried out but officers were unable to locate him.

In April this year, human remains were located by hunters in Bay of Plenty's Kaingaroa Forest.

"DNA testing involving Mr Maki’s close relatives took three months to return a result, finally establishing that the deceased person was Mr Maki," police said.

"Police offer their condolences to Maki’s whānau."

The case has been referred to the coroner.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

Whakaari survivor tells of walking for help as screams got quieter

Whakaari survivor tells of walking for help as screams got quieter

Jesse Langford - who lost his parents and sister in the eruption - has described the horrifying situation his tour group found themselves in.

3:19pm

Man dies after incident in water in Waikato's Kaiaua

Man dies after incident in water in Waikato's Kaiaua

The man and a dinghy were recovered from the water.

Sun, Jul 16

Two tickets share $1m Lotto First Division prize

Two tickets share $1m Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 15

Investigation into Mongrel Mob boss' death continues

Investigation into Mongrel Mob boss' death continues

Sat, Jul 15

Matariki 2023: Kiwis come together to celebrate, reflect

Matariki 2023: Kiwis come together to celebrate, reflect

Fri, Jul 14

3:12

Whakaari heli pilot recalls holding breath as light faded to black

Whakaari heli pilot recalls holding breath as light faded to black

Thu, Jul 13

2:19

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

Christchurch jockey injured in fatal race calls for change

2:30

Christchurch jockey injured in fatal race calls for change

58 mins ago

Can potential coalition partners National and Act agree on tax?

Can potential coalition partners National and Act agree on tax?

6:23pm

Poll: National, ACT maintain wafer-thin advantage

2:08

Poll: National, ACT maintain wafer-thin advantage

5:46pm

South Island kura targeted in possible 'racially motivated' ram-raid

2:18

South Island kura targeted in possible 'racially motivated' ram-raid

5:11pm

PM announces youth crime 'crackdown', says system needs 'shake-up'

2:05

PM announces youth crime 'crackdown', says system needs 'shake-up'

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6