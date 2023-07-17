Good Sorts: Book lover turns unwanted reads into charity money

This week's Good Sort is an Auckland book lover who's helping raise thousands for charity by finding unwanted books a new home.

Jason Valentine-Burt is a former school principal who turned his passion for books into a business and a cause.

For the past seven years, he's owned a book shop but has spent half his working week selling books for charity.

The money goes to Variety, a charity that supports children in need.

"It’s not a very good business model," he says, laughing. "Most weeks, the charity makes them more than my business does!"

Valentine-Burt enjoys hunting for treasures among the piles of books, and he often finds ones that he can sell for a good price.

"You do a happy dance when you come across something that, you know, is gonna sell," he told 1News.

He reckons books are making a comeback in the digital age.

"People are returning to something real," hesaid.

