Ex-paratrooper teaches youth to hunt with their moral compass

8:44pm

About 45 minutes outside the Christchurch CBD, an ex-British paratrooper uses his moral compass to guide lost teens towards ones of their own.

Peter "Razor" Reynolds spent 13 years with the British Army, four with the New Zealand Army and has been on 10 tours of duty around the world.

Now, he's a popular name around Rolleston for his outdoor education programme Moral Compass: Life direction through life skills.

Razor recruits vulnerable adolescents to teach them hunting and survival skills, but he also aims to teach valuable life skills and build character in troubled teens.

He told Seven Sharp he was once a rebel himself, but that his moral compass was still attuned.

"Even when I was in London and I was off the rails, I might have done something bad but I knew it was something bad," he said.

"I reckon kids have got moral compasses as well – 99.9% of them have moral compasses, [they] just need to start using them."

Moral Compass has no shortage of young recruits. However, to keep the trust marching forward, it needs access to more hunting ground.

"Anything open tussock, deer country, pig country – somewhere I can wear people out," Razor said.

"[We] need more places... that's the hardest thing, [for] two years I've been emailing [and] asking, but yeah, not really getting anywhere."

To see Razor in action pointing teens in the right direction, click on the video above.

South Island kura targeted in possible 'racially motivated' ram-raid

Mother 'resentful' of kids before she allegedly murdered them - Crown

Man, 18, who died in Christchurch crash named

Trial to begin for mother accused of killing her three daughters

Sunday: Our child is different and we want to make that normal

Police appeal after armed group rob Christchurch store

