Adelaide man accused of shooting wife and daughter in driveway

11:51am
Aleksandra Vergulis left and Daniela Vergulis right.

Aleksandra Vergulis left and Daniela Vergulis right. (Source: Nine)

An Adelaide man has been charged after he allegedly shot his wife dead and seriously injured his daughter on the weekend.

Fifty-one-year-old Physiotherapist Vasilius Vergulis is accused of carrying out the shootings in broad daylight.

His 22-year-old daughter Daniela Vergulis is in a stable condition at Royal Adelaide Hospital, while her mother Aleksandra was killed in the same shooting.

9News reports witnesses saw Daniela and Aleksandra bringing home groceries on Saturday afternoon. However, they never made it past the driveway.

"They had been at the shops and they were in the driveway both holding bags of shopping and he came out of the house," neighbour Hayley Duff said.

After the shooting neighbours rushed in to help, with the gunman still watching on.

Police then arrived and a four hour standoff with the gunman ensued before he was taken into custody.

Vasilius Vergulis has been charged with murder and attempted murder and will appear in court tomorrow.

