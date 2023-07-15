New Zealand
1News

Strong winds may hit Hawke's Bay, Otago, Southland

20 mins ago
Strong west to northwest winds are forecast for parts of central and southern Aotearoa this weekend. (Source: MetService)

Strong west to northwest winds may hit parts of the country from Hawke's Bay down to Southland from this morning into Sunday night.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for part of Hawke's Bay, the Tararua District and part of Wairarapa. It's in place until 10pm tomorrow.

"Westerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, especially inland towards the ranges," the forecaster said.

In the south, a strong wind watch is also in place for the Canterbury High Country and part of inland Marlborough. MetService said northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, with the watch in place from midnight Saturday until noon tomorrow.

Further south, inland parts of Otago, Southland including Stewart Island and Fiordland are under the watch from 9pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.

"Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, especially about higher ground," MetService said.

People are advised to keep up-to-date with the latest weather watches and warning on the MetService website.

New ZealandWeather News

