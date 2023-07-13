New Zealand
1News

Teen arrested over Titirangi restaurant robbery

51 mins ago

A teenager has been arrested over a West Auckland restaurant robbery that saw around 50 bottles of alcohol stolen and beer kegs drained dry.

Toby's restaurant has been serving customers for nearly a century in Titirangi - but it's facing an uncertain future after being burgled for the fourth time in 14 months.

On Monday morning, thieves made off with around 50 bottles of alcohol in a laundry basket.

The group also kicked the beer tap and let the kegs run dry.

This morning police said a 17-year-old male had been arrested over the robbery.

"He is currently before the Waitākere Youth Court charged with burglary," police said in a statement.

Cleaning up aftermath of robbery at Toby's.

Cleaning up aftermath of robbery at Toby's. (Source: Seven Sharp)

Toby's co-owner Mike Simpkins told Seven Sharp the latest break-in came after years of hardship following the Covid-19 pandemic and staffing shortages.

"This on top just makes things really difficult," he said.

The building had been "an empty shell for a year" when they got it "back up and running" two years ago, he said.

Simpkins said he got the call about the robbery at 5.30am on Monday.

"You just shake your head. It’s a tough time all around for our staff emotionally and financially, it’s a tough time of year for us.

"Just to know more money down the toilet, have to make these repairs, gotta get things back up and going again. It’s devastating – it really is."

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests could be made.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Alarm as suspended Ponsonby dentist continues to treat patients

Alarm as suspended Ponsonby dentist continues to treat patients

One patient said she paid $6739 to the dentistry in September last year for two implants, but the surgery has yet to be performed.

17 mins ago

Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash after not stopping for police

Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash after not stopping for police

Police said the rider lost control on an Auckland motorway off-ramp, shortly after lights and sirens were activated.

25 mins ago

ACT takes aim at violent crimes against workers

ACT takes aim at violent crimes against workers

11:00am

Police arrest pair over fake bank notes

Police arrest pair over fake bank notes

6:59pm

Thinking she'd die, Whakaari survivor recalls clutching husband's hand

Thinking she'd die, Whakaari survivor recalls clutching husband's hand

4:26pm

1:23

'Remember feeling my flesh burning' - Whakaari survivor recalls eruption

'Remember feeling my flesh burning' - Whakaari survivor recalls eruption

Wed, Jul 12

2:24

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

All Blacks: Mo'unga at No.10, McKenzie axed for clash with Boks

All Blacks: Mo'unga at No.10, McKenzie axed for clash with Boks

10 mins ago

BREAKING

Gloriavale: Judge declares ex-residents were employees, not volunteers

2:01

Gloriavale: Judge declares ex-residents were employees, not volunteers

17 mins ago

Alarm as suspended Ponsonby dentist continues to treat patients

Alarm as suspended Ponsonby dentist continues to treat patients

25 mins ago

Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash after not stopping for police

Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash after not stopping for police

51 mins ago

Teen arrested over Titirangi restaurant robbery

4:57

Teen arrested over Titirangi restaurant robbery

11:40am

Semenya 'elated' after ruling in testosterone case

Semenya 'elated' after ruling in testosterone case
1
2
3
4
5
6