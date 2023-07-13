Teen arrested over Titirangi restaurant robbery

A teenager has been arrested over a West Auckland restaurant robbery that saw around 50 bottles of alcohol stolen and beer kegs drained dry.

Toby's restaurant has been serving customers for nearly a century in Titirangi - but it's facing an uncertain future after being burgled for the fourth time in 14 months.

On Monday morning, thieves made off with around 50 bottles of alcohol in a laundry basket.

The group also kicked the beer tap and let the kegs run dry.

This morning police said a 17-year-old male had been arrested over the robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He is currently before the Waitākere Youth Court charged with burglary," police said in a statement.

Cleaning up aftermath of robbery at Toby's. (Source: Seven Sharp)

Toby's co-owner Mike Simpkins told Seven Sharp the latest break-in came after years of hardship following the Covid-19 pandemic and staffing shortages.

"This on top just makes things really difficult," he said.

The building had been "an empty shell for a year" when they got it "back up and running" two years ago, he said.

Simpkins said he got the call about the robbery at 5.30am on Monday.

"You just shake your head. It’s a tough time all around for our staff emotionally and financially, it’s a tough time of year for us.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Just to know more money down the toilet, have to make these repairs, gotta get things back up and going again. It’s devastating – it really is."

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests could be made.