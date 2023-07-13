Ngā Whetū o te Tau: Hiwa-i-te-rangi - Matewa Media

As the Māori new year dawns upon us, Te Karere brings together those representing the best of our kāhui whetū, Matariki.

Today we focus on Hiwa-i-te-rangi, the youngest star of the cluster and the star who grants our wishes and desires during the Māori New Year.

"E tū Hiwa-i-te-rangi

Ko ngā manako nui

Kia puta ai ko ngā wawata

ADVERTISEMENT

Ki te whaiao, ki te ao mārama

Koia!

Behold Hiwa-i-te-rangi

Of the many desires

Bring forth our wishes

And make them come true

Indeed!"

ADVERTISEMENT

They’re a company that prides themselves on reimagining some of Disney’s most famous films into te reo Māori.

For older generations, it was only a dream to have classics such as The Lion King be translated into te reo Māori. It was only through the establishment of multi-media organisation Matewa Media, run by Emmy award-winning producer Tweedie Waititi and Oscar-nominated producer Chelsea Winstanley that they’ve had the chance to work with Disney to turn these dreams into reality.

For the dynamic duo, it has always been about ensuring the language is heard, especially in the cinemas.

“Our kids, our families are all watching these films... they may as well watch it in our language.

“In a language that resonates with them and a language that they understand and a language that belongs to them,” Waititi says.

Since the premiere of Moana Reo Māori in 2017, the company has achieved many milestones, but most importantly, they’ve granted the wishes and desires of Māori who did not experience these iconic films in their mother tongue.

“All these Disney films, they’re massive... we don’t have the budget in this country to make one of those films from scratch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Te Karere interview earlier in the year, Chelsea Winstanley said it was a priority for Matewa Media to prove to Disney that there is a need for te reo Māori in Disney films.

“One of the things that we really wanted to achieve with our relationship with Disney is to prove that, to the exhibitors, to the cinemas that we actually do have a te reo speaking audience who are really willing and hungry to go to the cinemas.”

And it seems to be working with Matewa Media providing te reo Māori versions of popular Disney films such as The Lion King and Frozen.

Their most recent film – Coco Reo Māori is unique in that it acknowledges the connection between Māori and Spanish cultures through a special lineage between the iwi of Ngāti Porou and a certain Spaniard.

“Ko te mita kua uru atu ki roto i tēnei kiriata, ko te mita o Ngāti Porou… Te Tairāwhiti whānui (The movie adopts a Ngāti Porou styled dialect, a style of language that is used throughout the East Coast).

“Ko te tikanga o taua whiriwhiringa, i konā tētahi tīpuna a José Manuel… e maha ōna wāhine, a , maha ōna tātai whakapapa ki roto o Ngāti Porou (The reason behind that decision is because there is a [Spanish] descendant called José Manuel… he had multiple wives, multiple descendants from across Ngāti Porou),” Waititi said during the premiere of the film on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With their years of sacrifices and dedication, Waititi feels it’s time to hang her translating shoes and allow the next aspiring producers/directors to take over.

“That’s what we’re here for [Matewa] we’re here to create a space for our rangatahi and our babies, you know, Rob and I are getting a bit old.

By Kataraina Anneff