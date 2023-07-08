World
Watch: Comical moment US officers attempt to wrangle pair of goats

1:40pm

Bodycam footage has captured the moment two officers in the US were tasked with apprehending an unexpected duo – a pair of goats.

The escape artists had broken out of a nearby farm and were on the run in an Arizona neighbourhood when the officers were called in to help last week, Fox News reports.

"They did not want any contact from us whatsoever," one of the officers said. "We kinda started corralling them but they were just avoiding us every chance they got."

In the video, released on social media, the officers can be seen chasing after the slippery goats down a suburban street as dogs bark in the distance.

After several attempts, an officer can be heard cheering after managing to catch one of the escapees with a lasso.

"That's how we do it! That's how we do it, boys!" he exclaims while gasping for breath after his ordeal.

"After a couple of near misses, the goats were safely taken into custody and returned to their grateful owners!" the Glendale Police Department said on Facebook.

