Three arrested after aggravated burglary at Napier jewellery store

46 mins ago
The incident occurred at Pascoes on Hastings St just before 5pm on Wednesday.

Three people have been arrested and a fourth is wanted after an aggravated burglary at a jewellery store in Napier this week.

A 19-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old face a range of charges. Another youth is wanted, police said.

The 19-year-old man was arrested in Hastings yesterday following a police search warrant.

"He is now facing a range of charges in relation to Wednesday's incident as well as other charges stemming from the search warrant.

"These charges include unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated burglary," a police spokesperson said.

The two youths, both male, also face multiple charges — and another young person is wanted in relation to the same offending.

"These four young people have been offending between Auckland and Hawke's Bay for the last four days and are believed to be responsible for a number of stolen vehicles and burglaries," police said.

"Further charges are likely.

"A small amount of the stolen jewellery has been recovered, but a significant amount is still outstanding."

