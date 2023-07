One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Christchurch early this morning.

Police were called to the scene on McLeans Island Road in Harewood about 2.30am, a spokesperson said.

"The sole occupant was found deceased," the police spokesperson said.

The road remained closed this morning but one lane has since reopened with stop-go traffic control in place.

"Police advise motorists to take extra care in the area and expect delays," the police spokesperson said.