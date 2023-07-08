New Zealand
Man critical after becoming trapped in industrial machine

11:44am
One person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition, a St John spokesperson said.

(Source: istock.com)

A man has been critically injured after becoming trapped in an industrial machine in South Auckland this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Birmingham Dr, in Ōtara, around 8.30am.

Two fire crews were called to the address, but the man was already removed from the machine when they arrived.

One person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition, a St John spokesperson said.

"WorkSafe has been notified and is making initial enquiries," a WorkSafe spokesperson told 1News.

"Please note this is not an investigation at this stage."

