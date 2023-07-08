New Zealand
1News

Heavy rain set to batter parts of NZ this weekend

12:23pm
An umbrella in the rain.

An umbrella in the rain.

Heavy rain is set to batter parts of the northern and eastern North Island, and parts of the upper South Island this weekend.

It comes as a developing low pressure system moves slowly over the country this weekend, bringing rain to many areas, according to MetService.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Gisborne from 9am this morning until 6am tomorrow, and Hawke's Bay south of State Highway 5 from 6pm tonight to 6pm tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch is in force for Hawke's Bay about, north and east of SH5 from 6pm tonight to 6pm tomorrow; Wairarapa, including the Tararua District and the eastern hills of Wellington, from noon today to 6pm tomorrow; and the Tasman District west of Mapua from 9am to 6pm tonight.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for the Richmond and Bryant ranges, including the Rai Valley area and the Marlborough Sounds, from 9am to 6pm tonight; eastern Marlborough south of Ward from 3pm this afternoon to 9pm tomorrow; Banks Peninsula from 3am to 3pm tomorrow; and North Otago and Dunedin from 2am to 2pm tomorrow.

There will be periods of rain, possibly heavy, during this time, MetService warns. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

To stay up to date with the latest forecast, check the MetService website.

New ZealandWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Gut-wrenching': Gisborne couple lose home to Category 3

'Gut-wrenching': Gisborne couple lose home to Category 3

"It is what it is, and you can’t do much about it," Bill Moore said as he and his wife prepared to move out of the house they’ve called home for decades.

11:35am

Cutoff East Coast residents create makeshift path over destroyed road

Cutoff East Coast residents create makeshift path over destroyed road

Some Tolaga Bay residents have been left feeling "vulnerable", as their main route in and out might not be useable again until summer.

5:15pm

Big wet: Parts of NZ get over year's worth of rain in 6 months

Big wet: Parts of NZ get over year's worth of rain in 6 months

Thu, Jul 6

Is New Zealand's crazy weather here to stay?

Is New Zealand's crazy weather here to stay?

Wed, Jul 5

2:04

NIWA's climate summary reveals June's highs and lows

NIWA's climate summary reveals June's highs and lows

Tue, Jul 4

Paddocks turned into swamps as snow replaced by rain down south

Paddocks turned into swamps as snow replaced by rain down south

Mon, Jul 3

2:16

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

Watch: Raiders mock England cricketer with try celebration

0:28

Watch: Raiders mock England cricketer with try celebration

50 mins ago

'Damning' review: Volunteer firefighter training scrutinised

'Damning' review: Volunteer firefighter training scrutinised

1:40pm

Watch: Comical moment US officers attempt to wrangle pair of goats

0:30

Watch: Comical moment US officers attempt to wrangle pair of goats

1:09pm

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten on brink of freedom

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten on brink of freedom

12:23pm

Heavy rain set to batter parts of NZ this weekend

Heavy rain set to batter parts of NZ this weekend

12:11pm

The battle to save Australia's ultra rare grumpy walking fish

The battle to save Australia's ultra rare grumpy walking fish
1
2
3
4
5
6