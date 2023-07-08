Heavy rain set to batter parts of NZ this weekend

Heavy rain is set to batter parts of the northern and eastern North Island, and parts of the upper South Island this weekend.

It comes as a developing low pressure system moves slowly over the country this weekend, bringing rain to many areas, according to MetService.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Gisborne from 9am this morning until 6am tomorrow, and Hawke's Bay south of State Highway 5 from 6pm tonight to 6pm tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch is in force for Hawke's Bay about, north and east of SH5 from 6pm tonight to 6pm tomorrow; Wairarapa, including the Tararua District and the eastern hills of Wellington, from noon today to 6pm tomorrow; and the Tasman District west of Mapua from 9am to 6pm tonight.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for the Richmond and Bryant ranges, including the Rai Valley area and the Marlborough Sounds, from 9am to 6pm tonight; eastern Marlborough south of Ward from 3pm this afternoon to 9pm tomorrow; Banks Peninsula from 3am to 3pm tomorrow; and North Otago and Dunedin from 2am to 2pm tomorrow.

There will be periods of rain, possibly heavy, during this time, MetService warns. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

To stay up to date with the latest forecast, check the MetService website.