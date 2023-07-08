Dog therapy charity shows power of cuddles for 33 years

In a world brimming with lotions and potions to "fix" us, we should never underestimate the therapeutic power of a snuggle.

For 33 years, Canine Friends' therapy dogs have shared their love in hospitals, rest homes, schools, libraries and Corrections centres.

Hundreds of it's therapy dogs are working their magic around New Zealand.

Seven Sharp met up with Biskit, a cheese-loving border collie, as he started his rounds at Christchurch Hospital.

"He does love cuddles, and cuddles accompanied by cheese are the best kind of cuddles," Biskit's owner and Canine Friends volunteer Wanda Vivequin said.

He's popular with the nurses and visits to ensure those feeling under the weather get the affection they need.

"We're looking forward to sharing our beloved, furry, four-legged friends with people who might need a bit of love and affection," Vivequin said.

When he's with patients, Biskit is very gentle, providing well-needed cuddles — and some tricks.

He finds it hard to move on from patients but always gets excited when he sees someone waiting.

The freshly coiffed collie is a welcome relief for families and hospital workers.

"If we can bring any little amount of joy into a scary time… then why not," charge nurse Rebecca Aarts said.

The power of a snuggle is super important "especially for children and their families who are really confronted by lots of tubes, or lots of IV lines, pumps, such a foreign environment to be in", hospital play specialist Jemma Thomas said.

Biskit spent two years visiting the same rest home, and despite a change in scenery — he knows what to do.

"When he puts on the scarf, he kinda knows he needs to be a good dog and wants to be a good dog," Vivequin said.

The sable-coloured border collie is one of more than 500 pups with Canine Friends sharing their love around the country.

It's been 33 years since the late Eileen Curry started the therapy dog charity, and volunteers like Wanda keep doing her proud.

"At the moment, we are in care homes, in hospice, in hospitals, in Corrections centres as well, at schools, in libraries," Vivequin said.

"There is a release of something good when someone hugs a dog."