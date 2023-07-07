World
Watch: New Las Vegas attraction lights up with dazzling displays

12 mins ago

Las Vegas' latest architectural wonder put on a dazzling display during testing this week.

The Sphere is a 366-foot-tall (111 metres) orb with 1.2 million LEDs covering its outer surface.

The venue will host concerts and mind bending multimedia experiences when it officially opens in September.

U2 will be the first big act to play the venue, with a few tickets still left starting at an eye watering $811 NZD.

During testing, which began on Wednesday, the sphere turned into a giant Halloween pumpkin and the Earth and moon among other things.

The Sphere contains an 18,000 seat theatre inside, with a 16K wraparound LED screen.

It cost Sphere Entertainment over $2 billion USD to build.

