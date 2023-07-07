Rugby
Super Rugby Aupiki MVP Jenkins named for Black Ferns debut

10:17am
Lucy Jenkins.

Lucy Jenkins. (Source: Photosport)

After watching six of her new teammates run out in the black jersey for the first time last week, in-form loose forward Lucy Jenkins will make her own Black Ferns debut this weekend.

Jenkins has been named on the bench for this Sunday's Pacific Four Nations clash against Canada in Ottawa after a standout campaign for Super Rugby Aupiki champions Matatū this year.

The Super Rugby Aupiki MVP has been handed the No.19 jersey for the fixture by coach Allan Bunting who is excited to see what she can do at the next level.

“Lucy was a dominant player during Sky Super Rugby Aupiki. She is a very driven individual and has a well-rounded skill set," Bunting said.

"After taking a bit of time off through sickness, she has come back in and continued to impress in our environment.

"Lucy has a bright future ahead of her and we are excited to see her play and enjoy this very special moment."

Jenkins' inclusion is one of just five changes to the matchday 23 that comprehensively beat the Wallaroos 50-0 in Australia last week.

Three of the other changes are all in the front row with props Phillipa Love and Amy Rule as well as hooker Luka Connor all promoted to the starting XV while Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale and Georgia Ponsonby - who all started last week - will provide cover off the bench.

Chelsea Bremner scores for the Black Ferns.

Chelsea Bremner scores for the Black Ferns. (Source: Photosport)

Outside the straight swap between the two trios, Black Ferns Sevens convert Kelsey Teneti has also been named for her second cap in 15s format off the bench.

It means last week's debutants - Henwood, Vahaakolo, Paul, Hohaia and Kelly - will all add a second Test to their international careers this week as well.

Bunting said that the team were looking forward to the challenge Canada present.

“Canada is a well organised team who were very unlucky not to knock England out of last year’s Rugby World Cup," he said.

"We will need to ensure we are a bit more patient and accurate in our game this weekend but continue to play with freedom.”

Black Ferns v Canada, Sunday 9 July, 11am NZT, Ottawa

15. Renee Holmes, 14. Mererangi Paul, 13. Amy du Plessis, 12. Sylvia Brunt, 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo, 10. Ruahei Demant (cc), 9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, 7. Kennedy Simon (cc), 6. Alana Bremner, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 3. Amy Rule, 2. Luka Connor, 1. Phillipa Love.

Reserves: 16. Georgia Ponsonby, 17. Kate Henwood, 18. Tanya Kalounivale, 19. Lucy Jenkins*, 20. Kendra Reynolds, 21. Iritana Hohaia, 22. Rosie Kelly, 23. Kelsey Teneti

[*denotes debut]

