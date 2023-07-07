Entertainment
Britney Spears reportedly hit in face by NBA star's security

8:44am
Britney Spears was reportedly hit in the face by a member of Victor Wembanyama's security team.

Britney Spears was reportedly hit in the face by a member of Victor Wembanyama's security team. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Britney Spears was reportedly "hit in the face" by a member of Victor Wembanyama’s security team.

The 41-year-old pop star - who is married to actor Sam Asghari - had been visiting the Catch restaurant with her husband in Las Vegas when she spotted NBA star Victor, 19, and asked him for a photo but things went awry when a member of his team allegedly "knocked her glasses off" during a scuffle.

A source told Us Weekly: "Britney saw Victor and walked up to tap him on the back to ask for a photo. His security was being mobbed with fans and he turned around trying to push Britney off and hit her in the face, knocking off her glasses."

On Thursday, it was claimed by TMZ that the incident had become a "criminal investigation" and authorities are said to be taking things as "serious as a heart attack" before noting that the case is "likely" to be referred to the District Attorney, and that law enforcement officials were due to meet with the Toxic hitmaker to discuss things further.

The outlet obtained photographs of Britney - who is said to have been "swarmed" by fans as she made her way to the establishment - approaching Victor from behind as they both headed toward the entrance to the restaurant and a source claimed to the outlet that she went up to tap him on the shoulder in the moments leading up to the alleged incident taking place.

After viewing legal documents for the case, TMZ alleged that it was Damian Smith - who serves as the Director of Team Security for the Spurs - who "slapped" Britney in the face by way of a "backhander."

