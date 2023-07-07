Auckland driver has fake gun pointed at them on highway

A motorist in Auckland was shocked when another car pulled aside them on a highway and pointed what turned out to be an imitation gun at them.

The incident took place on the Mount Wellington Highway shortly before 1am today.

"The victim reported that while they were driving along Mount Wellington Highway a car pulled up beside his vehicle and the male driver pointed a firearm at him," Acting Inspector Steve Albrey said.

The vehicle was tracked by helicopter towards Sylvia Park.

A man and woman were taken into custody after police found the fake gun, "cannabis plant materials" and scales.

“As a result this male has been charged with unlawful possession of an imitation firearm,” Albrey said.

“Police advise that people carrying any sort of firearm; either real or not, in a public place or where groups of other people are present, could place themselves at risk."

Further charges are possible.