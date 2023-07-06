5 cars used in Thames ram-raid driven through shopping centre

Police said five cars were used in a Thames ram-raid and then "driven carelessly" through the property overnight.

The robbery happened at Goldfields Shopping Centre on Mary St about 2.10am.

"Five vehicles were used to gain entry and were driven carelessly through the premises," Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said.

"Significant damage was caused, and an unknown amount of goods and money were stolen. The offenders fled the scene a short time later."

Police have since recovered three of the vehicles allegedly used in the ram-raid.

The shopping centre's manager John Freer told the NZ Herald the centre would be shut today except for stores with external access.

Kevin Carroll, the owner of Vice Vape Co at the mall, said his store was "stuffed" following the burglary.

Video he provided to 1News shows five offenders, all wearing hoodies, busting through the shop window and creating a mess before scampering off with their haul.

He told 1News the store suffered "extensive" damage and he was unable to open, still cleaning up the mess as of this evening.

It's the fourth time one of his six businesses has been hit over recent months, with one being robbed twice. He's sick of it.

"I am so over these gangsters," he told 1News. "It's draining for me as an individual.

"But we push forward, we're business owners."

He wants to see tougher sentences for ram-raiders, saying it's taking a toll on other business owners and himself.

"We're the victims here, we're the ones needing to pay thousands when these gangsters come through," he said.

"When my shop glass is broken, I need to pay from my own pocket because the excess is too high.

"My vote will go to the party that deals with this."

There have been no arrests made.