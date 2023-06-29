New Zealand
Concerns for man missing from Feilding for three months

5:11pm
Stephen Ryan was last seen in Feilding on March 28.

Stephen Ryan was last seen in Feilding on March 28. (Source: Supplied)

There are concerns for the well-being of a man last seen in Feilding three months ago.

Police said Stephen Ryan was last seen on March 28 after being dropped off at a property in the Manawatū District town.

"He has not been seen or heard from since, and police and Stephen's family now have grave concerns for his welfare," police said in a statement today.

"Extensive inquiries have been carried out however so far, we have not found any significant leads that would help us find him."

Police said Stephen, 40, was last seen wearing a red cap, white singlet, blue track pants, and jandals.

"It is out of character for him to have been out of touch with friends and family for this long."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 105.

