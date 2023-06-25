Marlborough Sounds residents unhappy over $160m road repair plan

Some Marlborough Sounds residents are urging the council to reconsider a plan which would see their storm battered road only receive emergency repairs.
A drop in meeting in Linkwater on Friday was the opportunity for many Moetapu Bay residents to put their concerns to officials.
"The road is seven and a half kilometres long. Don't condemn the whole road. We want four hundred meters fixed... that's it," she said.
The meeting comes after the release of the Marlborough Sounds Future Access study which proposed options to rebuild the regions roads after storms in July 2021 and August 2022.
The study broke the sounds into five areas and proposed a unique plan for each. It's complex but essentially most areas will have most of their roads rebuilt and strengthened.
The exception is the Kenepuru area which has suffered the worst damage. The Council is proposing a balanced approach which means an investment in road but also marine transport.
It essentially means most of Kenepuru Road will be fixed, but there's two areas that are too challenging and they will only receive emergency repairs. One of those areas is Moetapu Bay Road.
"Insurers best case scenario we'll see a rapid escalation of insurance premiums, worst case scenario they won't insure a property at all. If you can't ensure a property you know what will happen to property values."
"I think they're dealing with it as best they can. They haven't got the money, there's no way that they can get the money without it coming from central government."
The review also proposed what it called 'Hazard Adaptation Pathways' which is essentially a backup plan, in the event of further natural disasters. It's proposed that if something like another big storm or an earthquake hit the Marlborough Sounds would become much more reliant upon boat access.
Marlborough District Council has held a series of meetings this week to consult with the community about the plan with submissions open until July 11.
