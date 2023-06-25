New Zealand
Man dies after police arrest at Auckland intersection

9:50am
A man suffering a "medical event" died yesterday after being arrested by police for trying to open the doors of cars stopped at a busy Central Auckland intersection.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified, and police will make enquiries into the death on behalf of the coroner, a police spokesperson said.

Police said officers were called to the incident at 5.45pm yesterday with "reports of a van parked in the middle of the intersection of Mt Albert Road and Dominion Road.

"Callers also advised that a man was walking on the road and had been attempting to open the doors of cars stopped at the intersection," police said.

"Police located the man on Dominion Road a short time later and took him into custody for unlawful interference with a vehicle."

A police spokesperson said officers took the man to Auckland District Custody Unit "however, on arrival, officers became concerned for the man’s welfare as he appeared to be suffering a medical event.

"Officers immediately transported the man to hospital," police said.

"Sadly, he passed away a short time later.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this difficult time."

