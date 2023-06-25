South Island hunting competition draws protesters, despite rule change

Warning the above video contains images some people may find upsetting.

The controversial North Canterbury hunting competition in Rotherham wrapped up today with the animal weigh in.

Despite children no longer being allowed to shoot feral cats, after a public outcry, protesters still expressed their disapproval at the competition.

Hunters came from near and far to the community event in Rotherham today.

Organiser Mat Bailey said they had record entries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We obviously got the attention of a lot of people around the world so massive entries, over 1500” he said.

That attention coming after making international headlines for introducing a feral cat category where kids could compete.

Among the concerned was animal rights group SAFE, worried people's pets would be killed.

“We got backlash pretty hard with the whole kids thing and at the time we didn't sort of think it would go global, so we didn't have the rules lined up - so we brought it back and put it in the adults section with rules,” Bailey said.

Those rules included using box traps and staying 10 kilometres away from any homes or lifestyle blocks.

But tightening up the rules wasn't enough for everyone, with protestors turning up at the event today.

“We’re here to protest them glorifying the mass slaughter of innocent animals and hiding behind conservation,” said protester Sarah Jackson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tensions at some points ran high.

“You shouldn’t win a prize for killing an animal” Jackson said.

Competition entry fees will now fund the local school and pool.

“The school needs $50,000 a year that we have to find to fund our third teacher” Bailey said.