Michael Wood: Labour's 'wheels have fallen off' - National MP

8:54am

Current and former MPs have reacted to Michael Wood's resignation.

Wood resigned yesterday after further concerns were raised about his shareholdings.

The shareholdings are those in the telecommunications sector and the National Australia Bank.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement in an unexpected press conference yesterday afternoon.

"He's repeatedly failed to identify, disclose and appropriately manage conflicts of interest," he said.

Former Labour MP Sue Moroney and former National MP Wayne Mapp both weighed in on Breakfast this morning.

Moroney said Wood simply "forgot to watch his back".

"It's very sad, both for the Labour Government but indeed I believe for the country as well, because he's one of those ministers who was really pushing through on issues that had become stuck for some years."

She said Wood has done the right thing by resigning because he knows public trust in ministers is more important than his own political career.

"What it tells you is the calibre of the guy, that he's not tried to defend it at all."

Mapp described Wood's resignation as "extraordinary".

He said it's "really bizarre" that Wood didn't come clean about his shares.

Mapp said Wood may have just made it a whole lot harder for Labour to win the election.

Two current MPs, Chris Penk and Tangi Utikere, also weighed in on the situation this morning.

Utikere, the Labour MP for Palmerston North, told Breakfast Hipkins has "very firm standards".

He said the prime minister's primary focus at the moment remains the election.

"Our caucus is focused on heading into the election, delivering with a plan that will make a huge difference to Kiwis all around the motu."

Meanwhile, National MP Chris Penk said Labour's "wheels have fallen off".

"It's very chaotic at the moment and as our leader said yesterday, we're ready to go for an election.

"If the prime minister can't run a country any more than running his own cabinet then clearly the wheels have fallen off and it's time for a change."

He said the Government have clearly shown "chaos and lack of leadership".

