Canterbury feral cat hunt back on despite backlash

7:15pm
A cat in the wild.

(Source: istock.com)

The feral cat category has been reinstated for the North Canterbury Hunting Competition, just two months after it was cancelled amid backlash from animal rights activists.

The category has some new rules this time around.

For example, the earlier version of the competition encouraged kids' involvement — but now, entrants in the feral cat hunt must be from the Open division, as opposed to the Junior division (under 14s).

But the competition rules add that hunters under 14 years old can enter the Open division, if they pay a $50 fee and are only eligible for Open division prizes, not Junior division ones.

Other rules include that box traps must be used, "allowing for humane capture and feral animal identification"; hunting must be "well outside any residential/lifestyle block areas (10km minimum)"; hunters "must communicate with farmers and their neighbouring properties when hunting"; and, "if in doubt do not kill".

The competition is set to run from June 23 to June 25.

The category has a $500 cash lucky draw prize, with one entry for each cat caught.

The competition organisers will donate $5 for every cat caught to the NZ Conservation trust, the competition's Facebook page said.

"Choose our native species over feral cats," a post on the page reads.

SAFE For Animals slam contest's revival

SAFE criticised the competition in April, expressing concern that cats which aren't feral would be caught in the crossfire.

The charity repeated those concerns with the latest announcement.

"I highly doubt these people will be carrying microchip scanners to identify these cats," SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said.

"Even if they did have scanners, they may not be able to use them.

"Companion cats can act feral when they're trapped in a cage, making identification very difficult.

"At the end of the day, there is little to no difference in the physical appearance of feral, stray and pet cats.

"There are far more effective strategies to protect native wildlife from cats... Indiscriminately killing cats considered feral and wild is inherently cruel and not a realistic solution."

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAnimalsEnvironment

