New Zealand
Q and A

Top diplomat denies US trying to militarise the Pacific

59 mins ago

The US' Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs tells 1News that America’s aim is to create a region of “allies, friends, and partners.”

Daniel Kritenbrink spoke exclusively to 1News Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver on Q+A this morning. The assistant secretary of state has been touring the Pacific this week and touched down in New Zealand after meetings in Beijing.

“We've decided it's very much in our interest to step up our game, and we have attempted to do that. I'd like to think that we've done that successfully, and we're going to keep at it,” he said.

“We're going to do that at a pace that's comfortable with our Pacific Island friends, and we're only going to do what our Pacific Island friends ask us to do and want us to do.”

It follows a security deal signed between Papua New Guinea and the United States, which in turn followed a security deal signed between the Solomon Islands and China.

“We've had a defence partnership with Papua New Guinea since 1975, and in many ways, the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) is really just a refreshing and modernisation of that, and that will be done in a very transparent way,” Kritenbrink said.

He also noted that the AUKUS agreement signed between the US, Australia and Britain, will only involve nuclear-powered submarines, and not an increase the presence of nuclear weapons in the region.

Kritenbrink's meetings in Beijing were held to discuss communication between the US military and China’s People’s Liberation Army.

“We think it's unacceptable that we don't have open channels of communication in the military-to-military space as well,” said Kritenbrink, saying such communication would lessen the chance of accidents or miscalculations blowing up into major incidents.

“And, look, our view is we don't engage in dialogue as a favour to either party; we do this because this is how responsible nations ought to engage. I actually think it's unfortunate and potentially dangerous that our militaries aren't talking with one another.”

However, he conceded that while the talks had been conducted constructively, they hadn’t resulted in significant headway.

Q+A with Jack Tame is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air

New ZealandPacific IslandsNorth AmericaDefence

SHARE ME

More Stories

US zoos given kiwi care manual by DOC after Paora controversy

US zoos given kiwi care manual by DOC after Paora controversy

A kiwi care manual has been passed on to the organisations, so the birds can be better cared for.

Fri, Jun 9

6:27

Hawaii's second largest volcano begins erupting again

Hawaii's second largest volcano begins erupting again

A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

Thu, Jun 8

New Zealand, Fiji leaders finalise defence agreement

New Zealand, Fiji leaders finalise defence agreement

Wed, Jun 7

2:26

Two dead after overdosing on fentanyl at Hawaii hotel

Two dead after overdosing on fentanyl at Hawaii hotel

Wed, Jun 7

Former FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia dies in prison

Former FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia dies in prison

Tue, Jun 6

Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka visiting New Zealand this week

Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka visiting New Zealand this week

Tue, Jun 6

Latest

Popular

29 mins ago

Greyhound race going ahead is 'disappointing' - animal welfare group

Greyhound race going ahead is 'disappointing' - animal welfare group

59 mins ago

Top diplomat denies US trying to militarise the Pacific

11:32

Top diplomat denies US trying to militarise the Pacific

3:50pm

Two firearms incidents over weekend in Auckland's Ōtara

Two firearms incidents over weekend in Auckland's Ōtara

3:20pm

The foods that kept children alive in the Amazon for 40 days

The foods that kept children alive in the Amazon for 40 days

2:49pm

Devonport home invasion: Man arrested after motorway chase

Devonport home invasion: Man arrested after motorway chase

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6