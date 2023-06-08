Politics
1News

Tinetti says she had 'absolutely no intention to mislead' Parliament

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
58 mins ago
Education Minister Jan Tinetti.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti. (Source: 1News)

Education Minister Jan Tinetti says she regrets the "error of judgement" she made in not correcting a false statement to the House, but there was no intention to mislead Parliament.

Tinetti is facing questions today on whether she deliberately misled Parliament by failing to correct a misleading statement - regarding her control over the release of school attendance data - fast enough.

In the debating chamber in February, Tinetti, who took over the education portfolio from Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, said she was not responsible for the timing of the release of school attendance data.

She had sparred with National counterpart Erica Stanford in the House about whether the attendance data had been timed to be released with a political announcement.

She was told by staff later the same day her statement was incorrect, but did not correct the record by updating the House of this until May 2.

Today, she said on the day she made the false statement, it was her first Question Time as Education Minister - having taken over the role from Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

"I didn't give enough consideration to the matter on that day. I came straight from Question Time and straight into meetings. I made a judgement not to correct my statement and then got on with my role as minister. I was not being prompted on this issue, as I was not being asked further oral questions on this matter.

"My answers reflected my understanding at the time that I personally played no role in the delay of the release of attendance data... I subsequently learned that this was not the case and that my office had discussed timing with the Ministry of Education.

"I regret this error of judgement but wish to underline to the committee that there was absolutely no intention to mislead the House."

She said the discussion with her staff was a "maximum of five minutes".

"We had this discussion around the fact that it didn't alter the intent of what meant I said in the House... I didn't think about it again.

"I did not give enough consideration to the matter on the day."

She said she also regretted not looking at the exchange between the Ministry and her office at that time.

"I was disappointed in the emails when I did finally see them that... overstepped my expectations for my staff."

National MP Michael Woodhouse said he believed her claimed lack of knowledge about discussions on the release's timing was "simply not plausible".

Tinetti said it was "exactly how it happened".

National MP Gerry Brownlee asked Tinetti if she was saying she was not aware of discussion of linking the release timing of the data and an announcement.

Tinetti said yes.

"How can you be functioning as a minister, with all due respect?" Brownlee said.

New ZealandPolitics

Michael Wood sells Auckland Airport shares

Michael Wood sells Auckland Airport shares

