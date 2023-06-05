New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

WorkSafe orders review of asbestos management at fire stations

8:50am
Auckland City Fire Station.

Auckland City Fire Station. (Source: 1News)

The workplace safety regulator has ordered a review of asbestos management plans at about 300 of the country's fire stations.

WorkSafe put this out after its inquiries concluded Fire and Emergency "has failed to ensure the health and safety of the workers" at its main station in central Auckland.

It has been partly shut by contamination for weeks, and a second station, in Invercargill, was also partly shut last week.

WorkSafe noted that at Pitt St station in Auckland, FENZ "in particular ... has failed to effectively implement and monitor controls to manage the risk posed from asbestos fibres known to cause serious harm".

Asbestos is a leading workplace killer. Seven years ago, WorkSafe estimated 170 people died from it - now it says it is more like 220 a year.

Its Improvement Notice goes much further, stating FENZ must:

"Review all asbestos management plans ... to ensure they are implemented, monitored and effective."

That has to be done by 17 August, a big job considering FENZ has said it has plans at all 300 or so stations where surveys in 2020-21 found asbestos-containing materials.

Such material can be safe so long as it is not disturbed. At Auckland, it was disturbed by renovations, though air testing in work spaces has so far come up clear for fibres.

FENZ's Auckland station survey found asbestos in pipe insulation that was medium-risk, but a union-commissioned survey just a few weeks ago found high-risk asbestos in six places in the ceilings.

FENZ has said its management plans are "guidance and processes for managing and controlling asbestos-containing materials safely", and its 2021-22 annual report said it had "successfully managed our maintenance and modernisation programmes, which includes... asbestos management".

WorkSafe began assessing fire stations in Auckland in 2021, but it appears this work was not completed.

Fire and Emergency said 306 fire stations and other work sites were affected.

"The health and safety of our personnel is of critical importance to us, and we are taking this very seriously," it said late on Sunday.

"We'll be working through all the issues associated with this notice. We posted the notice at Wellington Headquarters and at Auckland City Station and sent out a national notice on Friday."

By Phil Pennington for rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Auckland's tsunami sirens to be tested today

Auckland's tsunami sirens to be tested today

The sirens are located in a number of coastal locations and make a combination of alert sounds and instructions for residents on what to do in a real emergency.

11:55am

Wayne Brown blames 'dip s***' email on staff 'fit of excitement'

Wayne Brown blames 'dip s***' email on staff 'fit of excitement'

An email, forwarded to councillors by the Auckland Mayor, targeted those who refuse to support the sale of airport shares with abusive language.

Sun, Jun 4

Porirua Lotto player takes home $1 million, Powerball rolls over

Porirua Lotto player takes home $1 million, Powerball rolls over

Sun, Jun 4

Four injured, one critical after early morning Auckland crash

Four injured, one critical after early morning Auckland crash

Sun, Jun 4

$10k reward offered for safe return of Heart Kids NZ’s stolen mascot

$10k reward offered for safe return of Heart Kids NZ’s stolen mascot

Sat, Jun 3

Councillors say Wayne Brown’s threats are not the Pacific way

Councillors say Wayne Brown’s threats are not the Pacific way

Sat, Jun 3

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Divers have encounter with rare sunfish in Fiordland

2:16

Divers have encounter with rare sunfish in Fiordland

32 mins ago

Navalny supporters protest on Russian opposition leader's birthday

Navalny supporters protest on Russian opposition leader's birthday

52 mins ago

Kids who suffer concussion at risk of falling behind at school – study

1:55

Kids who suffer concussion at risk of falling behind at school – study

8:50am

WorkSafe orders review of asbestos management at fire stations

WorkSafe orders review of asbestos management at fire stations

8:30am

Motorbike rider dies after crash during German Ironman triathlon

Motorbike rider dies after crash during German Ironman triathlon

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6