Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi Beach

Torrential rain has caused flooding and more state highway chaos in the Bay of Plenty and Hauraki District this afternoon.

It comes as MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Bay of Plenty around 2pm.

Flooding on a Waihi Beach road. (Source: Supplied)

The storm was spotted on radars heading towards Tauranga shortly after 3pm, with severe thunderstorm warnings for Bay of Plenty being lifted around 4.30pm.

Images provided to 1News showed roads, homes and cars impacted by floodwaters at Waihi Beach.

Torrential rain at Waihi on Monday, May 29. (Source: Susan Lean)

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed it was called out to help evacuate people to the local RSA.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council said that 11 of its 19 elder housing units had to be evacuated.

"Most of the pensioners have evacuated to the Waihi Beach RSA, or are staying with family and friends, the rest we have back up accommodation for," a council spokesperson said.

"We are also checking other places around Waihi Beach that are known to experience flooding. We have had reports of the Waihi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club also flooding."

Around 100 millimetres of rain fell this afternoon.

Waihi Beach resident Rachel Allan told 1News there was a "huge downpour" for 20 to 30 minutes.

"It was just so, so much rain. Within minutes, we just looked down on the road and it was just filling up – it was just water everywhere," she said.

"It was really, really fast."

Waka Kotahi said a slip on State Highway 29 near Old Kaimai Rd is blocking both directions.

"Heavy equipment is en route to clear the slip. Detour via SH2 or expect long delays until cleared."

Flooding at Waihi Beach after severe thunderstorm. (Source: Susan Lean.)

It added that due to flooding on State Highway 25 Waihi to Whiritoa was also closed for a time due to "major flooding".

UPDATE 4:00PM

The road has since been opened as floodwaters subside.