New Zealand
1News

Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi Beach

9:09pm
Flooding at Waihi Beach after severe thunderstorm.

Flooding at Waihi Beach after severe thunderstorm. (Source: Susan Lean)

Torrential rain has caused flooding and more state highway chaos in the Bay of Plenty and Hauraki District this afternoon.

It comes as MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Bay of Plenty around 2pm.

Flooding on a Waihi Beach road.

Flooding on a Waihi Beach road. (Source: Supplied)

The storm was spotted on radars heading towards Tauranga shortly after 3pm, with severe thunderstorm warnings for Bay of Plenty being lifted around 4.30pm.

Images provided to 1News showed roads, homes and cars impacted by floodwaters at Waihi Beach.

Torrential rain at Waihi on Monday, May 29.

Torrential rain at Waihi on Monday, May 29. (Source: Susan Lean)

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed it was called out to help evacuate people to the local RSA.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council said that 11 of its 19 elder housing units had to be evacuated.

"Most of the pensioners have evacuated to the Waihi Beach RSA, or are staying with family and friends, the rest we have back up accommodation for," a council spokesperson said.

"We are also checking other places around Waihi Beach that are known to experience flooding. We have had reports of the Waihi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club also flooding."

Around 100 millimetres of rain fell this afternoon.

Waihi Beach resident Rachel Allan told 1News there was a "huge downpour" for 20 to 30 minutes.

"It was just so, so much rain. Within minutes, we just looked down on the road and it was just filling up – it was just water everywhere," she said.

"It was really, really fast."

Waka Kotahi said a slip on State Highway 29 near Old Kaimai Rd is blocking both directions.

"Heavy equipment is en route to clear the slip. Detour via SH2 or expect long delays until cleared."

Flooding at Waihi Beach after severe thunderstorm.

Flooding at Waihi Beach after severe thunderstorm. (Source: Susan Lean.)

It added that due to flooding on State Highway 25 Waihi to Whiritoa was also closed for a time due to "major flooding".

The road has since been opened as floodwaters subside.

New ZealandWeather NewsHamilton and WaikatoTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Auckland Council in talks to move some roads after floods

Auckland Council in talks to move some roads after floods

Deputy mayor Desley Simpson said some of the roads would never be fixed as they're in the wrong place.

8:57am

Heavy rain, strong gales to hit much of the country today

Heavy rain, strong gales to hit much of the country today

NIWA says some of the wild weather will ease this afternoon.

7:21am

5:04

At least one critically injured in SH5 crash in east Taupō

At least one critically injured in SH5 crash in east Taupō

Sun, May 28

Two teens charged after recent and overnight crimes in Hamilton

Two teens charged after recent and overnight crimes in Hamilton

Sun, May 28

Northern, western areas of country to bear brunt of heavy rain

Northern, western areas of country to bear brunt of heavy rain

Sun, May 28

Sunshine stats show the north got less sun than the south this summer

Sunshine stats show the north got less sun than the south this summer

Sat, May 27

1:18

Latest

Popular

9:09pm

Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi Beach

0:16

Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi Beach

8:30pm

Tina Turner's widower planning to transform Swiss estate into museum

Tina Turner's widower planning to transform Swiss estate into museum

8:24pm

2 men assaulted, 'bundled' into vehicle in Napier over weekend

2 men assaulted, 'bundled' into vehicle in Napier over weekend

8:06pm

Air New Zealand asking travellers to step on the scales

4:09

Air New Zealand asking travellers to step on the scales

7:35pm

Revealed: Where some drivers are getting away with pavement parking

9:13

Revealed: Where some drivers are getting away with pavement parking

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6