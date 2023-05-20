The curse of being a young politician - 'Still in her nappies'

Young elected members across New Zealand have spoken out about the challenges of being a young person elected to a council or community board, and say they often experience ageism or unreasonably levels of abuse.

It comes after most of Gore’s councillors backed down on a move to rid themselves of their young mayor Ben Bell.

Other young members jumped to Bell’s defence this week, saying they too have faced challenges.

According to the Local Government New Zealand Young Elected Members Committee, the average age of elected members in New Zealand is 65 – the same age as retirement.

According to Stats NZ the median age of the New Zealand population – the communities those politicians represented – was about 38 years old.

Manawatū District Councillor Bridget Bell told 1News she faced three challenges in her position – which she was elected to after the last local government election – as she was young, Māori and female.

“It's almost a passing joke in council, but I've been introduced as 'Bridget is still in her nappies',” she said.

“It's really disappointing that the experience we have as young elected members is that there have been really crude, unsafe, unfair comments even before we prove ourselves.”

A lot of the ridicule came from members of the public.

Rotorua City Councillor Fisher Wang, who is in his second term, had faced both ageism and racism.

“We're here to be held to account... but there has been times where that line has been crossed,” Wang told 1News.

“It just feels that in politics, and local government, there is more hate, not just more divisive, but almost quite daunting.”

In Auckland, Hibiscus and Bays Local Board member Jake Law has faced his own firestorm recently after he supported local Māori protesting co-governance meetings.

He was accused by many members of the public of coordinating rowdy protests and stifling free speech – all of which he strongly denies.

Bridget Bell, Jake Law and Fisher Wang (Source: 1News)

The was followed by calls for him to resign and face disciplinary measures.

“There are incredible things happening [in our community], but it seems the focus has been on sending me hate mail,” he said.

“When you see it targeted to one specific person, you do wonder if it’s because I'm diverse or young.”

Co-chairperson for the LGNZ Young Elected Members Committee, Logan Soole, described the experience of many young elected politicians as “sad”.

“The role can be challenging,” he said.

He said the answer to improving it is better civics education, but also getting more in the community interested and excited in local government.

Everyone 1News spoke to believed there could be incredible synergy around the council or community board table with people from different backgrounds, ages, and experiences contributing to making their towns, cities and districts.

They also still loved their positions and were grateful to those who had taken the time to help mentor them – something they called for more of for others.

“It just makes you hungrier,” said Bridget Bell.

"It's been challenging, but it's definitely worthwhile,” said Jake Law.

“But there’s a lot of work needed,” said Fisher Wang.