Last-gasp penalty sees Highlanders keep playoff hopes alive

The Highlanders have kept their Super Rugby Pacific playoff hopes alive in dramatic fashion with a penalty goal five minutes after the final hooter handing them a win over the Rebels.

The 20-17 win was decided by Sam Gilbert's boot in the end but it was the final twist to a rollercoaster Saturday afternoon of rugby in Dunedin.

It took barely two minutes from kickoff for the first moment of discussion to pop up with Sam Gilbert barreling over the line shortly after the Highlanders had managed to get prime attacking field position through a charge down.

Referee Paul Williams went upstairs to the television official to have his suspicions of Gilbert being held up over the line confirmed and he saw enough for him to believe it - despite replays appearing to show the ball roll off the defender's hand and on to the grass.

Regardless, the Highlanders shook off the early disappointed and managed to strike first 12 minutes later when Connor Garden-Bachop finished a long trip inside the Rebels' half.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rebels managed to respond soon after through a slick lineout move off the top that got them going forward and over the line but the Highlanders then countered themselves with Ethan de Groot staying low and powering his way over through two defenders from close to carve out a 14-7 lead.

Perhaps ironically, replays showed de Groot had let the ball come loose and hadn't made the chalk but it was never checked and so the five points were awarded.

Aaron Smith at one of the many scrums between the Highlanders and Rebels. (Source: Photosport)

Regardless, it was about the only time de Groot really got to show off his power with the scrums a real issue all afternoon from start to finish.

Reset after reset after reset seriously hampered the flow of the game with front rows going down at an odd rate given the roof overhead and quality pitch underfoot.

Lineouts were just as scrappy at times and the Highlanders had their rolling mauls thwarted by the Rebels on multiple occasions when they were looking to set an attack - two key areas the southerners will likely want to work on if they are to reach and then have an impact on the playoffs this year.

The frustrations seemed to be getting to the players too with a bit of jersey-grabbing and talk traded numerous times, adding even more obstacles to the flow of the already-punishing pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rebels came out of the break with a Stacey Ili equaliser though before taking their first lead of the match minutes later through a Reece Hodge penalty, setting up a tense finish for diehard fans in Dunedin with 20 minutes to go.

The visitors desperately tried to hold on but finally the Highlanders got their chance with Jordan Uelese sent to the bin in the 71st minute for an early tackle on a promising attack.

Uelese's binning allowed Gilbert to level the scores for his side and give them a decent crack at stealing a win in the dying minutes.

Tempers were also hard to keep under control under the roof. (Source: Photosport)

James Lentjes appeared to be the hero off a slick lineout play from the Highlanders but the TMO was called in this time and they took the five points away with a Rebels arm managing to get under the ball.

That left just three minutes of regular time for the Highlanders to snatch a win with the numbers advantage they had and the Rebels weren't afraid to push the boundaries to try and stop them, allowing penalty advantages to form as long as it meant their line was safe.

But then the penalties started to be awarded and with it, the territory that comes with kicking for the sideline and before they knew it, the Highlanders were in striking distance with the last play of regular time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In desperation, the Rebels tried to play the ball on the ground but that proved to be the nail in the coffin with Gilbert this time grabbing the tee and slotting home a winner in the 85th minute from the left wing.

The win means the Highlanders are just clinging to a spot in the playoffs for now, moving to eighth in the ladder although other matches today could affect their standing before the end of this round.

But it's a step in the right direction with the Reds at home next week the next challenge before a daunting trip to Auckland to face the Blues awaits them to finish the season.

The Rebels, stuck in 11th three points behind the Highlanders after today, have two Aussie derbies left on their calendar, with a home match against the Force before they head to Canberra for a clash with the Brumbies.

Highlanders 20 [Connor Garden-Bachop, Ethan de Groot tries; Sam Gilbert 2 con, 2 pen]

Rebels 17 [Richard Hardwick, Stacey Ili tries; Reece Hodge 2 con, pen]

HT: 14-7