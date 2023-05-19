Watch: Andrew Little channels director Wes Anderson for Pink Shirt Day

Labour MP Andrew Little has channelled his inner Wes Anderson, having a crack at artistic filmmaking for Pink Shirt Day.

In a video posted to his social media, the Minister of Defence imitates the American director's style, showing himself standing centre frame in various locations around the Beehive.

In his pink sweater, the MP poses at various iconic Parliament spots, including the tiles, the debating chamber and going down the elevator.

The caption reads: “You better not act like you’re in a Wes Anderson film for Pink Shirt Day."

It appears to have gone down well with his followers, with one saying: "This is the best piece of Andrew Little media since he lead the party."

Pink Shirt Day is New Zealand’s anti-bullying day, with Little making the post to raise awareness.

Pink Shirt Day's official Twitter account said Little "nailed it".

Parodies of Wes Anderson’s style have exploded on social media in recent months, with users showing their everyday lives shot in a neat stylistic way.

His style uses “flat space camera moves”, where the camera stays still on a tripod, panning, tilting, and zooming. Subjects are often in the middle of the frame.

This technique is clear to see in films like Fantastic Mr Fox and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Little is known for his keenness for social media, releasing a hilarious spoof video where he dissed his political rivals back in 2018.