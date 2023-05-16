At least 6 dead after overnight fire at Wellington hostel - PM

At least six people have died in a "significant building fire" in a Wellington hostel overnight.

The deaths were confirmed by Fire and Emergency New Zealand this morning.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told the AM Show this morning that he had received "varying reports".

"I understand six confirmed previously and it looks like there are likely to be more," he said.

In a statement this morning, police said their "initial assessment is that the number of deceased is fewer than 10".

"However, we are not in a position to be any more specific until we can access the building.

"It is currently unsafe and until we can access the building — and reconcile numbers of people who are safe — we are not in a position to determine how many people are deceased or unaccounted for.

"Our focus is on identifying those people as soon as we can."

Police said the fire is "unexplained" at this stage, meaning police will work alongside fire services to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire services were called to Loafers Lodge on Adelaide Rd, in Newtown, around 12.25am.

The response was raised to a fifth alarm after crews saw a well-involved fire on the top floor.

A "significant" blaze which broke out at Loafers Lodge, in Newtown, overnight. (Source: Breakfast)

"So far, 52 people have been accounted for from the building."

Those who have made it out of the building are now staying at an emergency centre.

"I can sadly report that this will be a multi-fatality incident," District Manager Nick Pyatt said.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the families of those who have perished, and with our crews who valiantly rescued those and attempted to rescue those but they couldn't."

He said his "heartfelt thoughts" are with the firefighters involved, as well as communications centre staff "who were on the phone to people who they then lost contact with".

Pyatt called the incident "a worst nightmare".

"If you could understand our Newtown crew, they came from 2.5 kilometres up the road. They would have been here at 25 past 12, coming down and they would have seen it, they would have faced it.

"They would have been really mixed with putting water on the fire, rescuing people. It doesn't get worse than this for our people."

He called the incident a "once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington".

Pyatt said a fifth alarm fire happens in the capital every two or three years

"This is very unusual for New Zealand and a tragedy like this will really rock the city and it will take us some time to come back from this."

Police and firefighters at the scene of the Loafers Lodge following a fatal fire. (Source: 1News)

Pyatt said while the firefighters at the scene are "mopping" up "tiny pockets of fire", there are fears the roof of the building may potentially cave in.

There are also concerns around asbestos in the roof, but it is unconfirmed at this stage.

Around 92 people live at the 94-room lodge, owner Chris Stevenson earlier told 1News.

He said he was unsure if they were all staying in the building when the fire broke out.

"A large number of them work shifts. Hospital, meat works etc," he said.

Five people were rescued by firefighters from the roof of the building.

Wellington Free Ambulance said five people had been taken to Wellington Hospital, with one in a serious condition and four others in a moderate condition.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said four people had been taken to the emergency department following the fire. Three were in a stable condition, while a fourth person was transferred to Hutt Hospital in a serious condition.

Fifteen people have been treated at the scene.

Adelaide Rd between John St and the Basin Reserve will be closed for much of the day while firefighters and police work at the scene.

"Power has also been impacted in the area with the building's power needing to be isolated."

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at Loafers Lodge, in Newtown. (Source: 1News)

In a statement, a Wellington City Council spokesperson earlier told 1News have been advised to take alternative routes, and delays are expected.

"Buses and other traffic between the central city and southern suburbs is likely to be diverted for several hours at least and delays can be expected. Bus passengers are advised to check the Metlink website for further details."

Adelaide Rd between John St and the Basin Reserve is expected to remain closed for much of the day.

'A shock to the system'

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau told Breakfast the fatal fire was "a shock to the system, a very emotional few minutes with the crew down here".

"My heart just goes out to the friends and family of those who have been impacted by this," she said, becoming emotional.

"I just really want to thank our fire department, the council and, of course, MSD for coming together and working their hardest to deal with this situation as best they could."

Whanau called it "a strange situation to be in as the mayor".

"I'm feeling a lot of pain and emotion for those who have been lost and at this moment, we just have to get those who have made it out of the building, getting them [to] feel safe. We have some in hospital at the moment with injuries. We have to deal with that as soon as possible.

"With what we know so far, we just have to come together and give our love to the families impacted by this tragic situation."

The Fire and Emergency New Zealand incident controller points at the Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington. (Source: 1News)

A mayoral relief fund is being set up for the families of those whose lives were lost or are now displaced "to ensure that they have the support that they need".

"We’re all just working together to ensure that we can deliver for our community who will be in need as a result of this tragic accident."

'A really tragic situation' - Hipkins

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called the fatal early morning fire a "really tragic situation".

"It's a really concerning development and obviously, our thoughts will be with all of the firefighters involved, all of the victims of the terrible tragedy that's unfolding in Wellington this morning," he said on Breakfast this morning.

"There will, of course — as there always is — be opportunity to get to the bottom of what's happened and why it's happened but for now, I want to particularly acknowledge the firefighters who have been putting themselves in harm's way over the last however many hours in order to try and get people out of the building and to try and get the fire out."

Residents in the area have been advised to stay indoors with their windows and doors closed due to the smoke plume, incident controller Mike Dombrowski said.

A formal investigation will be carried out alongside police in due course.