Rugby
AAP

Highlanders force Brumbies to dig deep for victory

7:08pm
Highlanders centre Fetuli Paea carries the ball against the Brumbies in Canberra.

Highlanders centre Fetuli Paea carries the ball against the Brumbies in Canberra. (Source: Getty)

The ACT Brumbies have dug deep to protect their perfect home record this Super Rugby Pacific season and return to second on the ladder with a 48-32 win over the Highlanders in Canberra.

Nine lead changes meant neither side ever truly controlled the encounter at GIO Stadium, with a special second try from ACT winger Corey Toole 15 minutes from time snuffing out the New Zealand side's challenge.

The 16-point win takes the hosts back to second on the table as they ready for the finals, and they'll be keen to hold on for a home semi given their 5-0 record in the capital this season.

The win was somewhat soured by injuries to Wallabies halfback Nic White, downed early with an ankle knock before leaving the game in the first half clutching his shoulder.

But it was fellow Wallabies aspirant Toole who put on a Sunday afternoon show, his chip-and-chase try on 66 minutes a brilliant showcase of his game-changing talents.

He'd scored a vital try earlier and produced a dynamite first half, flashing his electric pace for a number of game-changing moments including a brilliant chase and tackle that set up a try for lock Darcy Swain.

Flanker Pete Samu was also in top form, scoring a classy double including the match-sealing effort in the closing stages.

The hosts once again engaged in a wild first half reminiscent of recent home wins against NSW and Fijian Drua, but things grew serious when Highlander powerhouse Thomas Umaga-Jensen skipped through their line for a 25-19 advantage early in the second.

The Brumbies regained the lead thanks to Toole's first try but their backs were once more against the wall when the visitors' Folau Fakatava crossed to snatch the advantage back again with ATC flanker Luke Reimer in the sin bin.

Brumbies loose forward Pete Samu, left, contests possession against the Highlanders.

Brumbies loose forward Pete Samu, left, contests possession against the Highlanders. (Source: Getty)

But the ACT rose to the challenge with a 12-0 scoreline while a man down to gain the ascendancy.

The Highlanders, missing All Blacks Ethan de Groot and Aaron Smith, were on top early and struck three first-half tries, answered by a powerful effort from ACT outside centre Len Ikitau and flanker Jahrome Brown in a first half that included six lead changes.

Discipline haunted the Brumbies particularly in the first half with a 4-1 penalty count against them, with six handling errors also preventing them from finding flow in attack.

While it was one of the most impressive performances of the Highlanders' season, the defeat drops them to 11th place on the table.

RugbyHighlanders

SHARE ME

More Stories

Analysis: Crusaders' stars showcase All Black quality in pivotal win

Analysis: Crusaders' stars showcase All Black quality in pivotal win

Defending champions' big players rise to the occasion in Christchurch - but the same can't be said of the Blues, writes Patrick McKendry.

1:51pm

Analysis: Chiefs loom large as Crusaders v Blues rivalry resumes

Analysis: Chiefs loom large as Crusaders v Blues rivalry resumes

Kiwi rivals meet tomorrow hoping for a win that allows them to avoid high-flying Chiefs in a Hamilton semifinal, writes Patrick McKendry.

Fri, May 12

Super Rugby power rankings: Thank goodness for the Drua

Super Rugby power rankings: Thank goodness for the Drua

Tue, May 9

Chiefs continue unstoppable charge with big win over Highlanders

Chiefs continue unstoppable charge with big win over Highlanders

Fri, May 5

Rat and Skin Dog: The Chiefs assistant coaches who go way back

Rat and Skin Dog: The Chiefs assistant coaches who go way back

Thu, May 4

2:03

Opinion: Super Rugby has problems but they may yet be fixable

Opinion: Super Rugby has problems but they may yet be fixable

Tue, May 2

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

November 13, 2022

Cycling NZ environment diminishes 'the mana of athletes' - report

Cycling NZ environment diminishes 'the mana of athletes' - report

May 16, 2022

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Sat, May 6

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Zelensky arrives in Berlin to meet with German leaders

Zelensky arrives in Berlin to meet with German leaders

27 mins ago

'We can achieve wonderful things' - Reducing child poverty for Māori

'We can achieve wonderful things' - Reducing child poverty for Māori

49 mins ago

NZ Rugby in talks over an historic first All Blacks Test in Fiji

NZ Rugby in talks over an historic first All Blacks Test in Fiji

8:45pm

More Kiwi women pursuing careers on rescue helicopters

2:16

More Kiwi women pursuing careers on rescue helicopters

8:16pm

Arrest after armed man 'demanded' cash from Auckland store

Arrest after armed man 'demanded' cash from Auckland store

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6