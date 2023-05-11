Gore mayor Ben Bell says calls to resign 'disappointing'

Gore District mayor Ben Bell says calls from the majority of his council to resign are "disappointing".

Bell became the youngest mayor in the country’s history after winning the local election by a slim margin last October at the age of 23.

The mayor has been at odds with his councillors since he took office, with RNZ revealing in March that Bell's relationship with the council's chief executive, Stephen Parry, had deteriorated to the point they were no longer on speaking terms.

Councillor Richard McPhail was last month appointed as an intermediary for the pair.

McPhail and deputy mayor Keith Hovell met with Bell yesterday to ask for his resignation, the council said in a statement today. Bell declined.

In a statement this evening, Bell told 1News, "It is disappointing that this step has been taken by certain councillors in the midst of the council seeking resolution to the dynamics around the council.

"I am still uncertain as to why this step has been taken during this time. Despite this, I am hopeful the council can communicate effectively and work through this."

He continued: "I am very mindful of the impact this is having on the community and wish reassure the Gore District that I remain committed to undertaking the role I was elected to do.

"I am also grateful for the many messages of support I have received."